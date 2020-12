Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 19:18 Hits: 4

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Masked men armed with guns and machetes killed a Honduran environmentalist activist in front of his family, police said on Monday, the latest in a string of such attacks in the Central American country. Read full story

