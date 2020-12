Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 20:46 Hits: 6

PARIS, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- France on Monday reported 363 COVID-19 deaths, a sign of no improvement of the epidemic situation, which has raised the perspective of a third lockdown, probably at the regional level, after holiday seasons. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/29/france-reports-363-covid-19-deaths-in-one-day-new-lockdown-feared