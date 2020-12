Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 21:01 Hits: 2

The coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are "doomed" without tackling climate change and animal welfare, the World Health Organization's chief said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-pandemic-will-not-be-the-last-who-chief-13846848