Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020

Iran is extending a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities and towns in an effort to sustain a recent decline in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, state television reported on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-extends-traffic-curfew-to-lower-risk-areas-to-sustain-covid-13846930