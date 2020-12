Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 23:07 Hits: 2

This pandemic has shown how humanity can be extraordinary and incredibly brave. That ingenuity needs to be applied to climate change, says James Carouso.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/commentary-covid-19-brought-out-the-best-in-us-but-we-paid-too-13769800