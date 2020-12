Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 18:14 Hits: 2

The delivery of the first shipment of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine from China to Turkey has been postponed "1-2 days" due to a case of the coronavirus in Beijing customs, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

