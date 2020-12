Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 23:04 Hits: 2

The US government headed toward a chaotic last few days of the year as President Donald Trump's refusal to approve a US$2.3 trillion financial package caused millions of jobless Americans to lose benefits and threatened to shut down federal agencies due to lack of funding.

