Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 17:48 Hits: 4

AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and BeiGene plan to cut prices on drugs so they can be covered by China's insurance fund.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2020/12/28/drugmakers-to-slash-prices-by-half-to-secure-access-to-china