Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 16:41 Hits: 2

After a deal to convince Hungary and Poland to drop their veto threat against the European Union's budget and recovery fund, the EU can never again say that it does not negotiate with extortionists. Far from representing a breakthrough, the deal has in fact compromised the bloc's defining principles and long-term viability.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-deal-hungary-poland-nod-to-corruption-by-balint-magyar-and-balint-madlovics-2020-12