Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 16:35 Hits: 2

One of former President Barack Obama’s verbal tics was to declare that the baser instincts lurking in the darker corners of American life did not represent “who we are.” But four years of Donald Trump's presidency, which is ending with an unprecedented spree of federal executions, suggest that millions of Americans disagree.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-last-weeks-federal-executions-by-ian-buruma-2020-12