Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 17:42 Hits: 7

Brazil's star footballer Neymar is at the center of a new controversy storm after several Brazilian media reported that he's organizing a huge New Year's Eve party despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20201228-brazil-s-neymar-plans-huge-new-year-s-party-despite-covid-pandemic-says-media