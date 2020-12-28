Marco Rubio accused Dr. Fauci and other 'elites' of 'tricking' Americans on COVID-19 — it did not go well

Category: World Hits: 7
Before the 2020 presidential election, many of President Donald Trump's supporters were urging him to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, from the White House coronavirus task force. Instead, Fauci is getting a promotion: he will still head the NIAID, but President-elect Joe Biden will employ the 80-year-old immunologist as chief medical adviser in his incoming administration. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is railing against Fauci's coronavirus-related advice — and is being slammed for it on Twitter.
On December 19, Rubio tweeted a photo of himself receiving a COVID-19 vaccine:
I know I looked away from the needle And yes, I know I need a tan But I am so confident that the #Covid19 vaccin… https://t.co/vmMbrHUPUB
Then, on Sunday, December 27, Rubio posted an anti-Fauci tweet:
Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immuni… https://t.co/C0BfjavhPH
Rubio's December 27 tweet has received a lot of angry responses. Here are some of them:
@marcorubio You jumped the line as a politician to get the coronavirus vaccine before elderly patients with pre-exi… https://t.co/Pfhvj5M9d2
@marcorubio Republican’s in 2020 Jan: Hoax Feb: Hoax Mar: Hoax Apr: Hoax May: Hoax Jun: Hoax Jul: Hoax Aug: Hoax S… https://t.co/GtcLcDyXlK
If you got a coronavirus vaccine months ahead of everyone else then you shouldn’t allowed to slander Dr. Anthony Fauci. CC lil Marco
@KevinMKruse @marcorubio Rubio to get in boat: I HAVE A CHILD Rubio once on the boat: You dont need these boats yo… https://t.co/UW1xrst2vt
@marcorubio Dr. Fauci is a national hero, while Marco Rubio used his influence to elbow his way to the front of the… https://t.co/w5SNIKE5PI
@n_ymiller @PaulTho13724590 @marcorubio I think I hate the GOP.
@marcorubio Marco Rubio is casting doubt on the expert that has guided America through the COVID crisis while the p… https://t.co/V2wZp3e95m
@kylegriffin1 @rayleengale @marcorubio Marco's ignorance will haunt him.
@marcorubio Come on Marco. You know he didn’t lie. Things change. We learned more about the novel virus. I respect… https://t.co/Rp9pcfLfgU
Vaccine line cutters like Marco Rubio are why Dr. Fauci has to live in fear of his life every day They’re responsi… https://t.co/7GoVSEaFyz
@marcorubio Attacking Dr. Fauci with slanderous lies? He didn’t lie. He was worried about a shortage of PPE that ou… https://t.co/lUeVwTmW1g
@marcorubio Evangelicals, You Lie, cheat, steal, ruin lives & think all you have do is tweet Bible verses, go to ch… https://t.co/m4lbce9PFI
@marcorubio You got the vaccine before my healthcare worker daughter did. You got the vaccine before my elderly par… https://t.co/Bptcwd6EJ8
@marcorubio Why does little @marcorubio find the “courage” to attack Dr. Fauci, America’s Top infectious disease ex… https://t.co/EPjjRY6fJG
