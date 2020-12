Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 15:02 Hits: 8

Seventeen fishermen were missing and feared dead on Monday after a Russian trawler capsized during a storm and sank in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201228-several-fishermen-feared-drowned-after-fierce-storm-sinks-russian-trawler