Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 15:15 Hits: 8

By forcing knowledge workers to telecommute, the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare many of the unnecessary tax and regulatory burdens that tech firms face simply because they are headquartered in California. State and local policymakers who want to prevent an even larger outbound stampede should take note.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/silicon-valley-tech-exodus-causes-and-solutions-by-john-taylor-5-2020-12