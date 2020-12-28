The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rupert Murdoch's New York Post tells Trump to give it up already

The New York Post.

Rupert Murdoch's New York Post.

The "Ohmygerrrrrd, Hunter Biden's Laptop!!!!!" New York Post.

That newspaper is telling Trump to shove a moist woolen sock in his Hamm's-hole, fer cripes' sake.


A choice excerpt:

You had every right to investigate the election. But let's be clear: Those efforts have found nothing. To take just two examples: Your campaign paid $3 million for a recount in two Wisconsin counties, and you lost by 87 more votes. Georgia did two recounts of the state, each time affirming Biden's win. These ballots were counted by hand, which alone debunks the claims of a Venezuelan vote-manipulating Kraken conspiracy.
Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful.

For God's sake, dude. This could not be more embarrassing.

GIVE. IT. UP. ALREADY.

