Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 06:09 Hits: 9

The Russian couple who played a major role in exposing the nation’s sports doping scandal said in an interview published on December 27 that they no longer consider Russia their home and have no plans to return to the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-doping-whistleblowers-asylum/31022283.html