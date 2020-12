Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 06:25 Hits: 8

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh will move a second group of Rohingya refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, officials said, despite calls by rights groups to stop the relocation on safety grounds. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/28/bangladesh-to-ship-new-group-of-rohingya-refugees-to-remote-island