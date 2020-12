Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 06:26 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman is investigating a video that alters the lyrics of the Indonesian national, which the republic has deemed as a provocative act. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/28/cops-investigating-insulting-video-using-altered-lyrics-to-indonesia039s-national-anthem