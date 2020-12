Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 18:44 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 8,822 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, sharply up from Saturday's 3,093 as the country, in unison with most of the EU, started its vaccination programme. Read full story

