Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 13:23 Hits: 4

MOSCOW: Russia's president Vladimir Putin will receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Russian state TV channel on Sunday (Dec 27). "He said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed," the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-covid-19-vaccine-putin-kremlin-13849730