Over a dozen hate groups got PPP loans totaling $4.3 million, analysis reveals

Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 18:30 Hits: 4

A Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group that has promulgated anti-immigrant propaganda titled “The fiscal burden of illegal immigration on United States taxpayers” (I’m not going to link to it) received more than $680,000 in funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, an NBC News analysis has found (Disclosure: Kos Media received a Paycheck Protection Program loan.)

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) and more than a dozen other designated hate groups in fact received a total of $4.3 million in funds—even as families have continued to remain without direct relief, aside from one lousy check. In FAIR’s case, it received $683,680 in relief as its also advocated punishing immigrant families through policies like the “public charge” rule. Help for me, none for thee.

As my colleague Joan McCarter noted earlier this summer, there was clear “​​​​evidence that the aid didn't go where it was most needed and hasn't done the job for tens of thousand of businesses.” From mom-and-pop shops to local restaurants, it’s clear which businesses have been in desperate need of help. It’s also clear which entities saw a financial opportunity, despite providing no public good.

“The groups that received funds also include American Family Association (AFA), a group that opposes what its leaders describe as the ‘homosexual agenda,’” NBC News said. SPLC, which has designated the organization a hate group, said in a report that “[f]or years, until 2010, the AFA had a section on its website that supposedly exposed ‘The Homosexual Agenda.’”

Various AFA propagandists have further claimed that “[h]omosexuality is not only harmful to homosexuals themselves, but also to children and to society,” and that “[a]s with smoking, homosexual behavior’s ‘second hand’ effects threaten public health.” Per NBC News’ report, AFA got $1,390,800 in PPP funds.

Another group that got funds was Church Militant, “an organization that runs a media operation that advocates for so-called gay conversion therapies and links homosexuality to pedophilia,” NBC News continued. Per SPLC, “Church Militant focuses on homosexuality with an intensity and frequency bordering on obsessive.” That group received just over $300,000 in funds.

“Extremist movements thrive in climates of political uncertainty,” SPLC senior research analyst Cassie Miller explained to NBC News. “In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, far-right actors have exploited people’s fears and grievances to promote their ideologies. But now the government is doing even more to help hate groups by handing them millions of dollars in forgivable loans.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2001182