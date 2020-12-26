Trump lambastes SCOTUS for refusing to overturn the election

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 17:33 Hits: 7

Election Day has passed, the Electoral College has voted, and Americans have celebrated both Thanksgiving and Christmas but President Donald Trump is still angry about the outcome of the presidential election.

In fact, on Saturday, Dec. 26, just one day after Christmas, the president took to Twitter with a statement lambasting the U.S. Supreme Court for its refusal to invalidate the election results. Describing the highest court in the land as "totally incompetent and weak" Trump claimed the justices allowed a "corrupt" election to take place.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election," he said in a tweet just before 9 a.m. Saturday. "We have absolute PROOF, but they don't want to see it - No 'standing', they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!"

Throughout Trump's four years in office, he has successfully nominated three U.S. Supreme Court justices: In 2017, Justice Neil Gorsuch was nominated and Justice Brett Kavanaugh was nominated just one year later.

Following the death of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump rushed to nominate current Justice Amy Coney Barrett just in time for the 2020 presidential election. While the president didn't broadcast his reasons for the quick nomination of Barrett, he hinted at possibly depending on the Supreme Court in the event the election produced unfavorable results for him. In a nutshell, Trump likely assumed his appointed justices would back him if he needed election assistance but that isn't the case.

Trump's criticism of the Supreme Court came just hours after he slammed Republicans for not fighting to help him overturn the election. In an early Saturday morning tweet, Trump wrote, "If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!"

Despite Trump's continued push to overturn the election, more Republican lawmakers and conservative news networks have begun to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/trump-twitter-2649647687/