Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 04:04 Hits: 9

The EU has bought over 2 billion doses of the COVID vaccine and aims to vaccinate all adults during 2021. Meanwhile, Canada reported its first cases of the new coronavirus variant. DW has the latest.

