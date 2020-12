Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 06:45 Hits: 8

Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to end a COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives around the world.

