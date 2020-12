Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 15:44 Hits: 3

In Croatia, lawmakers and activists have been debating abortion legislation for three decades. The church, conservative politicians and pro-life activists now want to see rules tightened as they have been in Poland.

