Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 18:24 Hits: 3

CAIRO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Turkey's health ministry reported 15,118 new cases on Saturday, bringing the tally in the country to 2,133,373. Meanwhile, Iran's total cases increased to 1,194,963, with 5,760 new cases. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/27/roundup-turkey039s-total-covid-19-cases-hit-2133373-oman-to-begin-vaccination-campaign