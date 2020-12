Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 11:08 Hits: 3

Fourteen million Americans have had their unemployment benefits cut after Donald Trump refused to sign the latest coronavirus relief package. The delay could see the US government shut down.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-us-jobless-benefits-expire-as-trump-refuses-to-sign-covid-aid-bill/a-56062272?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf