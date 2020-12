Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 11:35 Hits: 3

The sexual exploitation of women in Syria is nothing new but it's increasing as predators take advantage of social media and the ongoing conflict to pursue their victims. A number of initiatives are fighting back.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sextortion-in-syria-young-women-support-each-other/a-55990420?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf