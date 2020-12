Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 13:01 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden's wife has given birth to a son, photographs posted on her social media page on Saturday showed. Read full story

