Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 13:20 Hits: 3

MADRID: Spain has registered its first cases of a coronavirus variant believed to be particularly infectious that emerged in Britain, Madrid's regional government said on Saturday (Dec 26). The region said four cases had been detected involving people who had recently arrived from the UK or had ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-spain-confirms-first-cases-of-british-virus-variant-13845260