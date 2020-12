Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 06:02 Hits: 1

The Russian Justice Ministry has expanded the list of so-called "foreign agents" to include a foundation of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny and other human rights and health-care organizations, the head of the international human rights group Agora said on December 25.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-justice-ministry-expands-foreign-agents-list-to-include-navalny-foundation/31019932.html