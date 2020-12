Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 10:37 Hits: 2

Police in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk have detained at least 19 people who were participating in a demonstration in support of the region’s jailed former governor, activists say.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/detained-as-long-running-khabarovsk-protests-continue/31020161.html