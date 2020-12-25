FBI conducting 'large-scale' investigation of Nashville explosion believed to be 'an intentional act': report

Category: World Hits: 1
Early Christmas morning, Downtown Nashville was rocked by a major explosion that resulted in three people being taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries. And according to the Daily Beast's senior national security correspondent Spencer Ackerman, Nashville Police believe the explosion to be "an intentional act."
After the explosion, Ackerman reports, Nashville residents saw "black smoke shooting up from a burning car" and "knocked down trees." According to Ackerman, the explosion "blew out windows from multiple storefronts nearby the Cumberland River."
"Video making its way across social media showed a terrifying blast that left businesses aflame and prompted wails from people in the area calling for help," Ackerman explains. "Law enforcement responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street, near the AT&T Building, shortly after 6 a.m."
Oh my god! This video from downtown #Nashville of the explosion!!! This is from Buck McCoy on Facebook! https://t.co/xA1J8AgyGc
piece of debris flew through 20 story window 2 blocks south of the #nashvilleexplosion https://t.co/NaftLy5wxy
about 12 minutes after explosion in #nashville #nashvilleexplosion vantage point - corner of 2nd and Demonbreun https://t.co/M7XjaVnccx
So I’m at work and a building up the street just exploded ????. Shook my entire building
Ackerman notes that although no information about a motive is available, the FBI is conducting what Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Nashville Police, describes as a "large-scale" investigation." And the Beast reporter quotes FBI spokesperson Manali Basu as saying, "FBI Memphis, in coordination with our state and local partners, is taking the lead in the investigation of the explosion in Nashville, TN."
Buck McCoy, a Nashville resident, described the explosion to the Associated Press, saying, "It felt like a bomb. It was that big." And Josh Breslow, an anchor for Nashville's WKRN News 2 (an ABC affiliate) tweeted that "the entire @WKRN studio just shook."
