The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Ethiopia: Community Clashes Killed 66, Thousands Displaced

Category: World Hits: 1

Ethiopia: Community Clashes Killed 66, Thousands Displaced

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reported on Friday that 66 people were killed during community clashes in the Konso region in November and the situation continues to escalate towards a "large-scale humanitarian crisis."

RELATED:

Tigray: UN Pushes Gov't To Offer Humanitarian Help

"Perpetrators of the attacks have killed several people in a gruesome and cruel manner and injured many others; houses, farms, harvests and other property in many kebeles have been partially burned or completely razed to the ground," the EHCR explained in its latest report.

According to the organization at least 132,142 people have been displaced out of Konso. The area in the Southwest of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Region (SNNPR) of Ethiopia is home to 300,000 Ethiopians.

The EHCR points out that although not all conflicts are ethnic related, most of them have occurred since the redeployment of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces from the area on October 31st, 2020.

The organization remarked the recurrent violation of human rights and has urged the government to support its population.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/ethiopia-community-clashes-killed-66-thousands-displaced-20201225-0023.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version