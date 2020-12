Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 09:59 Hits: 2

The three mediators from Burundi were caught in an onslaught the UN described as a possible war crime. Fighting is continuing between rebels and government forces as the country prepares for an election.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/central-african-republic-three-un-peacekeepers-killed-ahead-of-polls/a-56062079?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf