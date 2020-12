Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 07:13 Hits: 1

The European Union began a vaccine rollout Saturday, even as countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain of the virus, believed to be more infectious, that continues to spread from Britain.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201226-european-union-begins-coronavirus-vaccine-rollout-as-new-strain-spreads