Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 15:57 Hits: 6

A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/vehicle-explodes-in-downtown-nashville--police-call-it-an--intentional-act--13842558