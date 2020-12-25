Do you think you'd pass the newly revised U.S. citizenship test? Find out here

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 18:30 Hits: 6

The Trump administration changed the naturalization test to make it harder to pass—and you can see for yourself if you’d be able to pass this newly revised version. The New York Times has created a quiz selecting nine of the questions applicants are possibly asked.

“The new test draws from 128 possible questions, up from 100, and prospective citizens now have to answer 12 out of 20 questions correctly in order to pass,” The Timessaid. “Previously, passing required correctly answering six out of 10 questions.”

A top immigration policy expert noted last month that suspicions that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services made the revisions just to trip up applicants were right on the dot.

“Some of the questions have been made explicitly more difficult—even though there’s no evidence the old test wasn’t challenging enough,” American Immigration Council policy counsel Aaron Reichlin-Melnick wrote.

He notes a Biden administration could easily revert the changes (although the same can’t be said of some of the hundreds of other changes the Trump administration has made). Of course, the problem has never been that the test has been too easy for immigrants to pass. It’s been more the intentional sabotaging by the administration making it harder for immigrants to become naturalized.

Now add the U.S. citizenship test to that list. Click here to test your knowledge and see if you’d pass the revised test, and share your results below.

