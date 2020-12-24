The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘It’s our turn!’ French youths unite against anti-Semitism, racism

Category: World Hits: 1

‘It’s our turn!’ French youths unite against anti-Semitism, racism Two years ago, a group of young French Jews and Arabs decided to put up a united front against anti-Semitism and racism, through an SOS Racisme initiative. Through their different backgrounds and religions, they set out on a nationwide awareness campaign in a bid to open up an unfiltered dialogue in communities where these topics have become completely taboo. Reporter Hanna Assouline followed the youths on their mission to make people open up and talk.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20201224-it-s-our-turn-french-youths-unite-against-anti-semitism-racism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version