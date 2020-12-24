Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 14:15 Hits: 1

Two years ago, a group of young French Jews and Arabs decided to put up a united front against anti-Semitism and racism, through an SOS Racisme initiative. Through their different backgrounds and religions, they set out on a nationwide awareness campaign in a bid to open up an unfiltered dialogue in communities where these topics have become completely taboo. Reporter Hanna Assouline followed the youths on their mission to make people open up and talk.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20201224-it-s-our-turn-french-youths-unite-against-anti-semitism-racism