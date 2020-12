Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 15:42 Hits: 8

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Friday that a marine mine laid by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea causing minor damages but no human loss, Saudi state TV reported. Read full story

