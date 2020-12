Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 13:41 Hits: 4

COLUMBUS: The fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by police in Columbus, Ohio - the US city's second such killing this month - sparked a fresh wave of protests on Thursday (Dec 24) against racial injustice and police brutality in the country. Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/police-killing-of-unarmed-black-man-ignites-fresh-outrage-in-us-13841024