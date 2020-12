Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 07:41 Hits: 2

Iran has won approval from the United States to use foreign currency reserves it holds abroad to buy coronavirus vaccines despite U.S. sanctions on Iranian banks, the central bank chief said on December 24.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-covid-19-buy-vaccine-transfer-money-us-approval/31018544.html