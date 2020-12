Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 09:26 Hits: 4

Britain and the European Union finally struck a trade deal on Christmas Eve after 10 months of intense negotiation allowed them to soften the economic shock of Brexit.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201225-time-to-leave-brexit-behind-relief-as-marathon-talks-end-in-11th-hour-deal