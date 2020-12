Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 11:17 Hits: 3

Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cissé has died of coronavirus aged 71, his family and party said Friday, just two months after he was released by jihadist militants in a prisoner swap.

