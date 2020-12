Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 07:07 Hits: 9

Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica launched mass vaccination campaigns against the novel coronavirus on Thursday, administering the first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while Argentina received its first doses of Russia's controversial Sputnik V jab.

