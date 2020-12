Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 07:26 Hits: 10

YAMOUSSOUKRO (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered for Christmas mass at the giant Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Yamoussoukro late on Thursday to mark the end of a year marred by COVID-19 and a disputed election that opened deep wounds in the West African nation. Read full story

