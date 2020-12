Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 00:28 Hits: 8

LONDON: More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, the British government said on Thursday (Dec 24). "The government has today published figures which show the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-uk-13840010