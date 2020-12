Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 20:44 Hits: 6

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile, the first country in South America to begin vaccinating against COVID-19, started innoculations on Thursday after receiving its initial 10,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNtech. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/25/chile-starts-first-covid-19-vaccination-campaign-in-south-america-as-pfizer-doses-arrive