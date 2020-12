Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 19:51 Hits: 6

NEW YORK, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Of the 226,296 COVID-19 tests reported on Wednesday in New York state, 12,568 were positive, or 5.55 percent of the total, down from 5.84 percent one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday. Read full story

