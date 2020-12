Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 20:14 Hits: 7

President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone, sweeping away the most important convictions from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. Read full story

